Podcast: Dr. David Perlmutter - Dropping Acid

Unless you had so much uric acid in your body that you developed gout, doctors have largely ignored this common biomarker. But according to Dr. Perlmutter, new research is showing a strong link between elevated uric acid and chronic diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular disease. Today’s show goes into depth about the evolutionary origins of our obesity epidemic, the importance of a low-sugar diet, and how tracking your own uric acids levels can be an important metric for your health.

